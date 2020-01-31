John Turturro’s Big Lebowski spin-off gets release date, first teaser: Watch

News arrived last summer that John Turturro’s Big Lebowski spin-off film, The Jesus Rolls, would be hitting theaters in early 2020. Now, it’s been revealed that the film will hit theaters and on-demand in March. What’s more, there’s an early teaser trailer to peep.

In today’s 34-second clip, Turturro’s Jesus Quintana character gets rather intimate with a bowling ball before angling for a strike. Let’s just say his bowling technique is hot enough to start a fire.



Jesus Rolls was written and directed by Turturro himself with the blessing of the Coen Brothers. The film centers on an older Quintana as he gets out of jail and heads out on a road trip/crime spree with old pal Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and hairdresser Mari (Audrey Tautou). A synopsis elaborates:

“Fresh out of prison, smooth-talking petty thief Jesus Quintana is ready to roll with his best friend Petey riding shotgun. But first they need some wheels. A vintage muscle car parked in front of an upscale salon catches Jesus’s eye and the pair embark on a no-holds-barred joyride — until the car’s indignant owner (Jon Hamm) catches up with them, wounding Petey. Fleeing the scene with fiercely free spirited hairdresser Marie in tow, Jesus and Petey continue their road trip in a series of stolen cars, cementing their partnership with an epic petty crime spree and a three-way romance. Along the way, they visit Jesus’s prostitute mother, hide out in a posh beach house, go bowling, and hunker down in a cabin in the woods.”

“It’s a bit of a racy movie,” Turturro previously said in an interview with The Independent. “It shows how stupid men are. That’s what the movie is kinda about – the women are the stronger, more together characters. I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about it. It’s basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail [after being framed as a pedophile]. It’s a comedy but a very human comedy.”

Also starring in The Jesus Rolls are Hamm, Susan Sarandon, Pete Davidson, Christopher Walken, and J. B. Smoove. Watch the teaser trailer below.

In other news, Turturro has more villainous work ahead, as he was recently cast in The Batman as one of the main bad guys, Carmine Falcone.