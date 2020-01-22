Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh in The Lodge

The Lodge promises all the kind of icy, claustrophobic horror one needs in the dead of winter. One of our favorite picks at last year’s Cinepocalypse, the latest from Goodnight Mommy directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala will send you into a frozen hell. Today, Neon dropped a new trailer ahead of its February 7th release.

Starring Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, and Alicia Silverstone, the film follows a family that’s been whisked away to a secluded winter wonderland. Oh, did we say wonderland? We meant a secluded nightmare, where sanity is lost under the Christmas tree, and any kind of fuzzy family feelings are cast aside among the dust bunnies.



(Read: 13 Horror Movies We’re Screaming to See in 2020)

In our glowing review, we called the film a “spiritually and existentially subversive” experience “with a darkness that’s both tactile and tragic,” adding, “There is no escape. The ice will sink you. The air will freeze you. The cabin will swallow you. Those notions only grow stronger as the minutes pass.” Are we having fun yet? Watch below and find out.

