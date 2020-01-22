The Lumineers expand “III: The World Tour” with new summer dates

The Lumineers

The Lumineers have announced more dates for their expansive arena tour. These shows come in continued support of their latest album, III, which arrived on store shelves back in September.

Newly added shows to the “III: The World Tour” itinerary include Jacksonville, Salt Lake City, Portland, San Francisco, and San Diego. The folk rockers will also headline their first stadium show in their hometown of Denver before traveling to Canada at the end of the summer for a string of gigs.



Throughout the entirety of their trek, The Lumineers will be joined by a number of opening acts, including Jade Bird, Shakey Graves, Mt. Joy, and Gregory Alan Isakov. Tickets for the new concerts go on sale to the public beginning Friday, January 31st, and you’ll be able to pick them up here.

(Read: The Top 100 Songs of the 2010s)

The Lumineers 2020 Tour Dates

03/31 – Ashville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center *=

02/01 – Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center *=

02/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Arena *=

02/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *=

02/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *=

02/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *=

02/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *=

02/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *=

02/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *=

02/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse *=

02/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *=

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena *=

02/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *=

02/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Center *=

02/28 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena *=

02/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *%

03/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *=

03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *=

03/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *=

03/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *=

03/10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC YUM! Center *=

03/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *=

03/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *=

03/14 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *=

05/13 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater #+

05/15 — Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #+

05/16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #+

05/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place #+

05/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place #+

05/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #+

05/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre #+

05/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach #+

05/29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #+

05/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood #+

06/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^+

06/05 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^+

06/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^+

06/09 – Gilford, NJ @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^+

06/10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^+

06/12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^%

08/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center @&

08/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center @&

08/15 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre @&

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center @&

08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center @&

08/25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena @&

08/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena @&

08/29 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field @

09/02 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome @&

09/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @&

09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena @&

09/11 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre @&

09/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place @&

09/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center @&

09/18 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center @&

* = w/ Mt. Joy

= = w/ J.S. Ondara

# = w/ Shakey Graves

@ = w/ Gregory Alan Isakov

^ = w/ CAAMP

+ = w/ Jade Bird

& = w/ Daniel Rodriguez

% = w/ Diana DeMuth