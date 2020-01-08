The Men announce new album, Mercy, share “Children All Over the World”: Stream

The Men at the grave of Johnny Thunders (New York Dolls)

Post-punk outfit The Men have announced a new album called Mercy. In anticipation of its February 14th release, the Brooklyn quartet have shared a music video for the lead single, “Children All Over the World”.

Mercy will be the band’s eighth record overall, but it’s just the first time since forming that they’ve had the same lineup for three straight recordings. In a statement, founding guitarist Nick Chiericozzi talked about the new LP’s place in The Men’s discography.



“Mercy has a place next to Drift and it’s now a distant neighbor to New Moon, Devil Music and the others. It’s a wholly contained universe that shares the ash, the birth and the memory; the things motion takes with you after bumping into someone. We hope you enjoy the record and what it brings.”

Lead single “Children All Over the World” has more synthesizer than we heard on 2018’s Drift. It oozes glam punk attitude, which is underlined by the retro footage in the accompanying music video. The dimly lit street of New York are intercut with closeups of dark, color-saturated lips. Watch “Children All Over the World” below.

Mercy Artwork:

Mercy Tracklist:

01. Cool Water

02. Wading in Dirty Water

03. Fallin’ Thru

04. Children All Over the World

05. Call the Dr.

06. Breeze

07. Mercy