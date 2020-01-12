The Raconteurs rock the fuck out on ACL TV: Watch

The Raconteurs on ACL, photo by Scott Newman

The Raconteurs rocked the Moody Theater on the latest episode of Austin City Limits. The Jack White-led outfit made their sophomore appearance on the show, delivering a six-song set in support of their latest album, Help Us Stranger.

The setlist included “Now That You’re Gone”, “Sunday Driver”, “Help Me Stranger”, and “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)”, along with past favorites “Top Yourself” and “Steady As She Goes”.



The latest episode of ACL also featured rising Austin rock band Black Pumas. Replay it in full below.

Setlist:

Now That You’re Gone

Sunday Driver

Help Me Stranger

Top Yourself

Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)

Steady As She Goes