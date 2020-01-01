The Strokes confirm release of new album, debut new song “Ode to the Mets”: Watch

The Strokes at Lollapalooza 2019, photo by Heather Kaplan

The Strokes rang in what looks to be an exciting 2020 with a performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. During the show, Julian Casablancas confirmed that a new full-length album — the band’s first since 2013 — would arrive in the new year. What’s more, they offered an early peak at the record with a new song called “Ode to the Mets”.

Casablancas’ announcement was seemingly spurred on by a group of fans chanting for the band to play music off Angles, their 2011 album. “I don’t remember Angles. What’s Angles?” Casablancas quipped before suggesting The Strokes play a new song (via Stereogum). He then went on to confirm the impending release of a new full-length album.



“Yeah, we’ve got a new album coming out soon! 2020, here we come,” Casablancas told the crowd. “The 2010s, whatever the fuck they’re called, we took ‘em off. And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back. If you really love someone, you’ll be frozen with them. You know what? I don’t know what I say generally, and I ramble a lot, but I love you guys, and it’s a real honor to share the stage and this night with you guys.”

Elsewhere during the show, The Strokes played another one of their new songs, “The Adults Are Talking”, which they previously debuted in 2019. Additionally, they teamed up with Mac DeMarco (who opened the show) and played the Room On Fire rarity “Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men” for the first time since 2003.

In the lead up to their new album, The Strokes have already confirmed several 2020 festival appearances, including at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, Mexico’s Tecate Pa’l Norte, and Lollapalooza’s trio of South American festivals. You can get tickets to these shows and more here.