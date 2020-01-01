The xx confirm they’re working on new music

The xx, photo via Instagram

The xx are officially working on new music, and it may be here sooner than later. The material will mark their first since releasing I See You way back in 2017.

The British indie outfit broke the exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday, shortly before calendars flipped to the new year. “Looking forward to 2020!” the three-piece posted. “We’ve all been working on new music, can’t wait to share it with you! Hope you have the best new year!”



Upon its arrival, I See You was supported with multiple tours and even a mini documentary. The full-length boasted the single “I Dare You”, which Consequence of Sound named one of the best of 2017. The xx’s last show for that album cycle was at the 2018 Panorama Festival in New York.

(Read: Radical Space: How The xx Inspired a Decade of Minimalism)

In the time since I See You, Jamie xx has made his return to the stage, appearing at Intersect Festival in Las Vegas earlier this fall. The producer also recently placed on a number of our Decades lists, including Top Albums for his stellar solo debut In Colour.

Below, revisit “I Dare You” and that mini doc.