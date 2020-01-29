Frances Quinlan on Separating Art from the Artist

This Must Be the Gig - Frances Quinlan

After fighting through a hotel lobby brimming with influencers at a social media conference, host Lior Phillips checks in with Frances Quinlan to discuss her new solo album, Likewise.

In the burst of indie guitar bands with raw-hearted lyrics and soaring emotional choruses, Hop Along have always stood out—thanks in part to Quinlan’s undeniable voice. On her new solo project, the guitarist-vocalist mixes in a healthy dose of synth and strings.

In this chat, Quinlan and Lior discuss tour life with Hop Along, the inspiration behind Likewise, reading Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgård on the road, the perfectionism of too many vocal takes, and what it truly means to separate art from artist.

Frances Quinlan Tour Dates:

01/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room

01/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ WXPN’s Free At Noon

02/07 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem *

03/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop at Swedish American Music Hall #

03/03 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir #

03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater #

03/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret #

03/07 – Victoria, BC @ The Rubber Boot Club #

03/11 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library #

03/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project #

03/14 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah #

03/16-03/21 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

* = supporting Calexico and Iron & Wine

# = support from Mary Lattimore