Gloria Gaynor on How She Survives

This Must Be the Gig - Gloria Gaynor

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, host Lior Phillips is joined by the Queen of Disco herself, Gloria Gaynor. In addition to her new Grammy-nominated album, Testimony, Lior and Gloria discuss the undeniable legacy of “I Will Survive”, overcoming spinal surgery after injuring herself at a concert, her dream duet partner, and even her performance in an episode of Ally McBeal.

The episode is the latest installment of our live event series, which records at the StubHub New York flagship performance space at 39th & Broadway. Below, you can see photos from the recording of this week’s episode, courtesy of Sarah Midkiff.

