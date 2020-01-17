Menu
Gloria Gaynor on How She Survives

The Queen of Disco also discusses her new Grammy-nominated album Testimony

by
on January 17, 2020, 1:35pm
This Must Be the Gig - Gloria Gaynor
This Must Be the Gig - Gloria Gaynor

This week, host Lior Phillips is joined by the Queen of Disco herself, Gloria Gaynor. In addition to her new Grammy-nominated album, Testimony, Lior and Gloria discuss the undeniable legacy of “I Will Survive”, overcoming spinal surgery after injuring herself at a concert, her dream duet partner, and even her performance in an episode of Ally McBeal.

The episode is the latest installment of our live event series, which records at the StubHub New York flagship performance space at 39th & Broadway. Below, you can see photos from the recording of this week’s episode, courtesy of Sarah Midkiff.

