Little Steven Van Zandt on His New Box Set, The Irishman, and Future E Street Band Tours

This Must Be the Gig - Little Stevie Van Zandt

The one and only Steven Van Zandt — The E Street Band legend, activist, radio host, producer, actor, writer, etc. — calls into the show. In this chat, Little Steven and host Lior Phillips discuss his new solo box set full of rare and unheard gems, his earliest memories of Bruce Springsteen, and his process as an actor.

Plus, Little Steven goes deep on his experience flying from the set of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman one day to having Paul McCartney play on stage with his band the next, his charitable education work, and the potential of an E Street Band tour in the near future.

