Little Steven Van Zandt on His New Box Set, The Irishman, and Future E Street Band Tours

Legendary guitarist also shares how The Beatles changed his life

by
on January 22, 2020, 12:08pm
This Must Be the Gig - Little Stevie Van Zandt
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

This Must Be the Gig is powered by our good friends at StubHub.

The one and only Steven Van ZandtThe E Street Band legend, activist, radio host, producer, actor, writer, etc. — calls into the show. In this chat, Little Steven and host Lior Phillips discuss his new solo box set full of rare and unheard gems, his earliest memories of Bruce Springsteen, and his process as an actor.

Plus, Little Steven goes deep on his experience flying from the set of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman one day to having Paul McCartney play on stage with his band the next, his charitable education work, and the potential of an E Street Band tour in the near future.

