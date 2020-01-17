Post Animal on the Art and Importance of Mystery

Kyle Meredith With... Post Animal

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Post Animal’s Jake Hirshland gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss Forward Motion Godyssey. The two dig into the art and importance of mystery, breaking sonic boundaries, allowing themselves to take on multiple genres, and writing with a shared mind. The record was recorded in Big Sky, Montana, and while Hirschland says there was mystical behavior in the wildlife, the ghosts that haunted 2018’s When I Think of You in a Castle didn’t follow them. Hirshland also speaks about how house music inspired the lead single “Safe Or Not” and previews their upcoming tour with Cage the Elephant.

Want to see Post Animal live? Get your tickets now!

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter