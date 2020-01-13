Thom Yorke announces new US tour dates, set to release four rarities tonight

Thom Yorke has announced more US dates for his “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour”. The Radiohead frontman has also revealed plans to release a number of rare songs on digital streaming platforms tonight.
Scheduled around his sets at Coachella, the two new shows take place April 13th in Phoenix and April 16th in Sacramento. These concerts will mark the final additions to Yorke’s long-running solo tour, which has seen the musician perform material from Atoms for Peace and his own catalog, including his latest record Anima. Longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri have accompanied Yorke on the road.
As for the new music, Yorke will finally bring “Hearing Damage” to digital platforms at midnight. The song was originally released on the 2009 soundtrack to The Twilight Saga: New Moon. Three Atoms for Peace B-sides, “What the Eyeballs Did”, “S.A.D.”, and “Magic Beanz”, also will be available to stream.
Tickets for Yorke’s new tour dates go on sale Friday, January 17th and you can grab concert tickets here.
Thom Yorke 2020 Tour Dates:
03/28 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
03/30 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
03/31 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/01 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/22 – Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex
04/24 – Guadalajara, MX @ Terraza Vallarata
04/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Ceremonia Festival
06/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC
06/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Warehouse
06/23 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/02-04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/09 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro
07/11 – Trencin, SL @ Pohoda Festival
07/12 – Prague, CZ @ Karlin Hall
07/13 – Berlin, DE @ RMax-Schmeling-Halle