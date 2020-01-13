Thom Yorke announces new US tour dates, set to release four rarities tonight

Thom Yorke, photo by Autumn Andel

Thom Yorke has announced more US dates for his “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour”. The Radiohead frontman has also revealed plans to release a number of rare songs on digital streaming platforms tonight.

Scheduled around his sets at Coachella, the two new shows take place April 13th in Phoenix and April 16th in Sacramento. These concerts will mark the final additions to Yorke’s long-running solo tour, which has seen the musician perform material from Atoms for Peace and his own catalog, including his latest record Anima. Longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri have accompanied Yorke on the road.



As for the new music, Yorke will finally bring “Hearing Damage” to digital platforms at midnight. The song was originally released on the 2009 soundtrack to The Twilight Saga: New Moon. Three Atoms for Peace B-sides, “What the Eyeballs Did”, “S.A.D.”, and “Magic Beanz”, also will be available to stream.

Tickets for Yorke’s new tour dates go on sale Friday, January 17th and you can grab concert tickets here.

Thom Yorke 2020 Tour Dates:

03/28 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

03/30 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

03/31 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/01 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/22 – Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex

04/24 – Guadalajara, MX @ Terraza Vallarata

04/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Ceremonia Festival

06/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC

06/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Warehouse

06/23 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/02-04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

07/09 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro

07/11 – Trencin, SL @ Pohoda Festival

07/12 – Prague, CZ @ Karlin Hall

07/13 – Berlin, DE @ RMax-Schmeling-Halle