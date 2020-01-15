Thundercat announces new album It Is What It Is, shares “Black Qualls” featuring Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington: Stream

Thundercat's "Black Qualls" artwork, photo by Parker Day

Bass maestro Thundercat returns in April with his fourth studio album. The follow-up to 2017’s masterful Drunk is titled It Is What It Is and boasts a number of high-profile collaborations.

Special guests include Childish Gambino, Kamasi Washington, Ty Dolla $ign, and Steve Lacy. Lil B, BADBADNOTGOOD, and veteran Ohio soul musician Steve Arrington appear on the new album, too, as does Flying Lotus, who also executive produced alongside Thundercat.



Thundercat is previewing It Is What It Is today with a lead single called “Black Qualls” featuring both Lacy and Arrington. According to a statement, the album version of the song also features Childish Gambino.

“Black Qualls” is said to address what it means to be a young black American. “What it feels like to be in this position right now,” explained Thundercat, aka Stephen Lee Bruner. “…The weird ins and outs, we’re talking about those feelings… Part of me knew this [track] was where Steve [Arrington] left us.”

Check out “Black Qualls” below.

In 2019, Thundercat contributed extensively to Flying Lotus’ Flamagra album. The year prior saw both artists compose an original score for an episode of FX’s Atlanta, which stars Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover.

Next month, Thundercat will embark on his longest North American headlining tour. Grab your concert tickets here.

It Is What It Is Artwork:

It Is What It Is Tracklist:

01. Lost In Space / Great Scott / 22-26

02. Innerstellar Love

03. I Love Louis Cole (feat. Louis Cole)

04. Black Qualls (feat. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, & Childish Gambino)

05. Miguel’s Happy Dance

06. How Sway

07. Funny Thing

08. Overseas (feat. Zack Fox)

09. Dragonball Durag

10. How I Feel

11. King Of The Hill

12. Unrequited Love

13. Fair Chance (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B)

14. Existential Dread

15. It Is What It Is