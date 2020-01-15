Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim announce new Adult Swim sitcom Beef House

Beef House (Adult Swim)

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim are making their return to Adult Swim with a new sitcom called Beef House.

Details on the show are slim, though it’s expected to begin airing later this year. Promising “madcap misadventure,” the multi-camera series appears to be a send-up of classic family stitcoms. The loose synopsis finds Tim as “a laid-back rock-and-roll slacker” who moves in with Eric, “a high-strung stay-at-home husband” and his wife, Megan. Also living in the full house are other characters who have long frequented the world of Tim and Eric: Ron Auster, Ben Hur, and Tennessee Luke.



In addition to writing and creating Beef House, Heidecker and Wareheim will executive produce alongside their Abso Lutely Productions partner Dave Kneebone.

News of the show arrives on the eve of Tim and Eric’s “Mandatory Attendance Tour”. Kicking off tonight (January 15th) in Sydney, Australia, the tour’s North American leg runs from January 27th in San Diego to March 7th in Los Angeles. Get tickets here.

Beef House follows the second season of Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories, which aired in 2017 following a 2013 debut. Since then, Heidecker has had a commendable music career, debuting his latest full-length, What the Brokenhearted Do… last June. He previously released 2017’sToo Dumb For Suicide: Tim Heidecker’s Trump Songs and Another Year in Hell: Collected Songs from 2018. In May, he shared the charity single “To the Men” to benefit Alabama’s Yellowhammer Fund after the State Senate passed the country’s most restrictive anti-abortion bill.

Last year also saw Heidecker star in Mister America, a mockumentary about his failed bid to become district attorney of San Bernardino County. Then there was the “On Cinema at the Cinema Live” Tour with Gregg Turkington, as well as the companion book Brandan Kearney’s On Cinema At The Cinema Reader – Vol. 1 2010–2018.