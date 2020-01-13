Tim McGraw announce “Here on Earth Tour,” stadium shows with Luke Combs

Tim McGraw

County music superstar Tim McGraw has announced the “Here on Earth Tour” from Summer 2020.

The massive 30-date outing takes places between July and September. Midland and Ingrid Andress will join McGraw for the entirety of the tour, and two special dates in Los Angeles and Philadelphia will also feature Luke Combs on the bill.



Fans can first purchase tickets beginning January 24th via Live Nation’s Country Megaticket. You can also purchase tickets to the upcoming dates here.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose,” says McGraw in a statement. “To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that’s what it’s all about.”

Tim McGraw 2020 Tour Dates:

07/10 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

07/11 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre *

07/12 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

07/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek *

07/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

07/18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

07/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/30 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center *

07/31 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park *

08/01 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/06 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

08/07 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

08/08 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

08/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

08/15 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/21 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

08/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/28 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

08/29 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

09/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^*

09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^*

09/17 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater *

09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

09/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

09/26 Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

* = w/ Midland

^ = w/ Luke Combs