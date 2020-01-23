Tina Fey to adapt Mean Girls Broadway musical back into a movie

Mean Girls Musical (photo by Joan Marcus) and Tina Fey in Mean Girls (Paramount)

Looks like things are coming full circle for Mean Girls. Tina Fey has announced an upcoming movie adaptation of the Mean Girls Broadway musical.

As reported by Variety, the 30 Rock creator and fellow producers have shared they’re adapting the Tony Award-winning musical into a new on-screen theatrical version for Paramount Pictures. The play itself is based on the 2004 original movie of the same name. Fey was the writer for both iterations.



In a statement Fey expressed, “I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

Of course, the Broadway version of Mean Girls is still running strong as well. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, there are now talks of bringing the stage version to London’s West End next year. For now, though, fans can pick up tickets to the Broadway staging here.

The shift from Broadway to film can be dicey (ahem…Cats), but given its original form and Fey’s incredible talent, it’ll likely be no problem. Meanwhile, the former Saturday Night Live writer has some irons in the fire with NBC’s Peacock streaming service, including executive producing the upcoming series Girls5Eva. Maybe we’ll get that 30 Rock reboot too.

Revisit a clip from the original Mean Girls below.