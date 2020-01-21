Tool announce new batch of US tour dates for March

Tool, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Tool are currently in the midst of a winter US tour, but already they’re filling up their tour schedule for the months ahead. Today, the hard rock titans announced four new concerts taking place in the Pacific Northwest in March.

The band’s current US leg wraps up February 1st in New Orleans. From there, Tool will head Down Under for a tour of Australia and New Zealand in mid February. Then, Maynard James Keenan and company will return to the States for the newly revealed shows.



The four new shows take place March 9th in Spokane, WA; March 11th in Portland, OR; March 12th in Eugene, OR; and March 14th in Boise, ID. Tickets for those gigs go on sale this Friday, January 24th, at 10:00 a.m. local time via links provided on Tool’s Facebook page and at this location. Members of the Tool Army fan club will have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting Wednesday, January 22nd.

Tool have been out in support of their latest album, Fear Inoculum, which marked the band’s first LP in 13 years when it was released this past August. We caught a November show in Brooklyn, describing it as an “entrancing and virtuosic spectacle.”

Recently named by Consequence of Sound as the 2019 band of the year, Tool continue their current tour Tuesday night (January 21st) in Austin, Texas. See their updated 2020 itinerary below.

Tool 2020 Tour Dates:

01/21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

01/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

01/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

01/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/31 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

02/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/14 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

02/17 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/20 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre

02/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

02/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

03/09 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

03/11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/12 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

03/14 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival