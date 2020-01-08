Torche announce 2020 US and European tour dates

Torche, photo by Dan Almasy

Florida sludge rockers Torche will continue touring in support of 2019’s Admission, with the band announcing a handful of US tour dates ahead of a lengthy European tour supporting Russian Circles this spring.

Torche kick off the new year of touring with an appearance at Power Trip’s Evil Beat festival this Saturday in Dallas before heading back out in mid February for a handful of US dates surrounding their set at AURA Fest on February 22nd in Savannah, Georgia.



After the US dates, Torche cross over into Europe in early March for four headlining dates before meeting up with Russian Circles for a monthlong support trek, with a handful of headlining shows sprinkled in between.

See the full list of dates below, and pick up tickets at TorcheMusic.com or here.

Torche 2020 US Tour Dates:

01/11 – Dallas, TX @ Evil Beat Vol 2 @ South Side Ballroom

02/15 – Miami, FL @ Las Rosas

02/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

02/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ Planet Sarbez

02/22 – Savannah, GA @ AURA Fest: Underground Weekend @ The Jinx

02/23 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

Torche 2020 European Tour Dates Supporting Russian Circles:

03/07 – St. Petersburg, @ RU Serdce *

03/09 – Moscow, RU @ Gorod*

03/10 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Eightball Club *

03/11 – Athens, GR @ Temple *

03/12 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

03/13 – Paris, FR @ Balaclan

03/14 – Orleans, FR @ Astrolabe

03/15 – Nantes, FR @ Warehouse

03/16 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal

03/17 – Bilbao, ES @ Shake *

03/18 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

03/19 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa Ao Vivo

03/20 – Sevilla, ES @ Sala X

03/21 – Madrid, ES @ Copernico

03/23 – Barcelona, ES @ LA2

03/24 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Rex

03/25 – Montpellier, FR @ Black Sheep *

03/26 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club

03/27 – Rome, IT @ Brancaleone

03/28 – Bologna, IT @ TPO

03/29 – Innsbruck, AT @ PMK *

03/30 – Rijeka, HR @ Pogon Kulture

03/31 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

04/01 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

04/02 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

04/03 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

04/04 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island

04/05 – Dresden, DE @ Ostpol *

04/06 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

04/07 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

04/08 – Prattein, CH @ Z7 *

04/09 – Koln, DE @ Die Nantine

04/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

04/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vegas

04/12 – Oslo, NO @ Inferno Festival *

04/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkykan

04/14 – Gothenburg, SE @ Musikenshus

04/16 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

* = no Russian Circles