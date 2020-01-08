Torche announce 2020 US and European tour dates

Florida sludge rockers Torche will continue touring in support of 2019’s Admission, with the band announcing a handful of US tour dates ahead of a lengthy European tour supporting Russian Circles this spring.
Torche kick off the new year of touring with an appearance at Power Trip’s Evil Beat festival this Saturday in Dallas before heading back out in mid February for a handful of US dates surrounding their set at AURA Fest on February 22nd in Savannah, Georgia.
After the US dates, Torche cross over into Europe in early March for four headlining dates before meeting up with Russian Circles for a monthlong support trek, with a handful of headlining shows sprinkled in between.
See the full list of dates below, and pick up tickets at TorcheMusic.com or here.
Torche 2020 US Tour Dates:
01/11 – Dallas, TX @ Evil Beat Vol 2 @ South Side Ballroom
02/15 – Miami, FL @ Las Rosas
02/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
02/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ Planet Sarbez
02/22 – Savannah, GA @ AURA Fest: Underground Weekend @ The Jinx
02/23 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
Torche 2020 European Tour Dates Supporting Russian Circles:
03/07 – St. Petersburg, @ RU Serdce *
03/09 – Moscow, RU @ Gorod*
03/10 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Eightball Club *
03/11 – Athens, GR @ Temple *
03/12 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
03/13 – Paris, FR @ Balaclan
03/14 – Orleans, FR @ Astrolabe
03/15 – Nantes, FR @ Warehouse
03/16 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
03/17 – Bilbao, ES @ Shake *
03/18 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
03/19 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa Ao Vivo
03/20 – Sevilla, ES @ Sala X
03/21 – Madrid, ES @ Copernico
03/23 – Barcelona, ES @ LA2
03/24 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Rex
03/25 – Montpellier, FR @ Black Sheep *
03/26 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club
03/27 – Rome, IT @ Brancaleone
03/28 – Bologna, IT @ TPO
03/29 – Innsbruck, AT @ PMK *
03/30 – Rijeka, HR @ Pogon Kulture
03/31 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert
04/01 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
04/02 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
04/03 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
04/04 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island
04/05 – Dresden, DE @ Ostpol *
04/06 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
04/07 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
04/08 – Prattein, CH @ Z7 *
04/09 – Koln, DE @ Die Nantine
04/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
04/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vegas
04/12 – Oslo, NO @ Inferno Festival *
04/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkykan
04/14 – Gothenburg, SE @ Musikenshus
04/16 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival
* = no Russian Circles