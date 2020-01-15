Torres announces new tour dates, shares single “Dressing America”: Stream

Torres, photo by Ashley Connor

Torres is set to return with her fourth full-length, Silver Tongue, later this month. Today, she’s unveiled more tour dates behind the January 31st release, as well as the new single “Dressing America”.

The new dates expand a previously announced brief North American jaunt into a full spring trek. In addition to a newly confirmed gig at San Francisco’s Noise Pop in February, Torres will spend April and May visiting Portland, San Diego, Dallas, Chicago, St. Paul, Buffalo, Toronto, Boston, and Philly. The tour winds down in her adopted home of New York with a May 28th show at the venerable Bowery Ballroom.



Torres’ full tour itinerary is ahead. Tickets to the newly revealed dates go on sale January 17th, and you can get tickets to all her upcoming shows here.

In addition to the new schedule, Torres has revealed the first music video for a Silver Tongue track. The single, “Dressing America”, is something of a Brooklyn country ballad, dusty sustains holding under cosmic New Wave notes. “You’re always telling me I don’t know who you are/ Come on, woman,” Torres sings to who hesitant paramour. “I tend to sleep with my boots on should I need to gallop over dark water/ To you on short notice.” It follows earlier album previews “Good Scare” and “Gracious Day”.

As for the accompanying visuals, director Ashley Connor captured Torres’ Mackenzie Scott amid the recent squall that covered NYC in snow. Connor calls the clip, “An ode to every sacrificial act of love. Starring our hero Cowboy Mackenzie, who will gladly carry any lover through the snow.” Check out the video below.

Torres 2020 Tour Dates:

01/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room (record release show)

02/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel/Noise Pop Festival

03/03 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

03/04 – Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

03/05 – London, UK @ Oslo

03/06 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

03/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer

03/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

03/11 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

03/12 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

03/13 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

03/14 – Torino, IT @ Circolo della Musica

03/16 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up du Label

03/26-29 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/31 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

04/01 – Portland, OR @ Lola’s Room

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

04/05 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room

04/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/08 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

04/09 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten

04/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)

04/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos

04/13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ House Show

04/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

04/22 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room at Crofoot

04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

04/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

04/29 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

04/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

05/01 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

05/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

05/14 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

05/16 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

05/17 – Fairfield, CT @ Stageone

05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/21 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/22 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

05/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

05/24 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

05/28 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom