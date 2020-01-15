Torres announces new tour dates, shares single “Dressing America”: Stream

Torres is set to return with her fourth full-length, Silver Tongue, later this month. Today, she’s unveiled more tour dates behind the January 31st release, as well as the new single “Dressing America”.
The new dates expand a previously announced brief North American jaunt into a full spring trek. In addition to a newly confirmed gig at San Francisco’s Noise Pop in February, Torres will spend April and May visiting Portland, San Diego, Dallas, Chicago, St. Paul, Buffalo, Toronto, Boston, and Philly. The tour winds down in her adopted home of New York with a May 28th show at the venerable Bowery Ballroom.
Torres’ full tour itinerary is ahead. Tickets to the newly revealed dates go on sale January 17th, and you can get tickets to all her upcoming shows here.
In addition to the new schedule, Torres has revealed the first music video for a Silver Tongue track. The single, “Dressing America”, is something of a Brooklyn country ballad, dusty sustains holding under cosmic New Wave notes. “You’re always telling me I don’t know who you are/ Come on, woman,” Torres sings to who hesitant paramour. “I tend to sleep with my boots on should I need to gallop over dark water/ To you on short notice.” It follows earlier album previews “Good Scare” and “Gracious Day”.
As for the accompanying visuals, director Ashley Connor captured Torres’ Mackenzie Scott amid the recent squall that covered NYC in snow. Connor calls the clip, “An ode to every sacrificial act of love. Starring our hero Cowboy Mackenzie, who will gladly carry any lover through the snow.” Check out the video below.
Torres 2020 Tour Dates:
01/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room (record release show)
02/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel/Noise Pop Festival
03/03 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
03/04 – Manchester, UK @ YES Basement
03/05 – London, UK @ Oslo
03/06 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)
03/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)
03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer
03/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
03/11 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
03/12 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof
03/13 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
03/14 – Torino, IT @ Circolo della Musica
03/16 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up du Label
03/26-29 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
03/31 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
04/01 – Portland, OR @ Lola’s Room
04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
04/05 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room
04/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04/08 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
04/09 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten
04/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)
04/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos
04/13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ House Show
04/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
04/22 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room at Crofoot
04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
04/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
04/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
04/29 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
04/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
05/01 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
05/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground
05/14 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
05/16 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
05/17 – Fairfield, CT @ Stageone
05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/21 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/22 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
05/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
05/24 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
05/28 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom