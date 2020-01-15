Menu
Tove Lo shares new songs “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak”: Stream

Both created with hitmaker and Billie Eilish's sibling FINNEAS

by
on January 15, 2020, 4:15pm
Tove Lo Bikini Porn Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I'm Weak FINNEAS new songs stream
Tove Lo, photo by Ben Kaye

Following last fall’s Sunshine Kitty LP, Tove Lo has today shared two new singles: “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak”.

For the dual tracks, the Swedish pop singer teamed up with FINNEAS, aka Billie Eilish’s co-writer and brother (who also had a creative hand in Selena Gomez’s Rare and Camila Cabello’s Romance). “Bikini Porn” is quick-paced candy pop, full of highly processed but undeniably sweet beats. The second single, “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak”, slows things down a bit, with a little more space haloing Lo as she sings through the ballad, teetering on anthemic vulnerability.

Hear both of Tove Lo’s new songs below. The singer also has a stretch of tour dates ahead, including stops at Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival in May and Spain’s Mad Cool in July. Grab tickets to all her upcoming dates here.

