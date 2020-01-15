Tove Lo, photo by Ben Kaye

Following last fall’s Sunshine Kitty LP, Tove Lo has today shared two new singles: “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak”.

For the dual tracks, the Swedish pop singer teamed up with FINNEAS, aka Billie Eilish’s co-writer and brother (who also had a creative hand in Selena Gomez’s Rare and Camila Cabello’s Romance). “Bikini Porn” is quick-paced candy pop, full of highly processed but undeniably sweet beats. The second single, “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak”, slows things down a bit, with a little more space haloing Lo as she sings through the ballad, teetering on anthemic vulnerability.



Hear both of Tove Lo’s new songs below. The singer also has a stretch of tour dates ahead, including stops at Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival in May and Spain’s Mad Cool in July. Grab tickets to all her upcoming dates here.