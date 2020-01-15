Watch trailer for Glenn Danzig’s ludicrous horror movie Verotika ahead of home release

Scene from Verotika

When Glenn Danzig’s horror movie Verotika premiered at select screenings last year, reviewers compared the film to such poorly made (yet now cult classic) flicks as Plan 9 From Outer Space and The Room. Now, with the film set for home release, a new trailer for Verotika is giving viewers a peek at the ludicrousness.

Verotika is an anthology film based on Danzig’s long-running comic book series, which focuses on mature horror content that’s often sexual and violent in nature, usually featuring scantily-clad female protagonists.



Upon witnessing its premiere at Chicago’s Cinepocalypse festival back in June of last year, the AV Club called the movie “one of the most batshit ridiculous horror anthology films ever put on screen” and “a deeply, powerfully, almost worryingly funny film, a misfire of the highest order.”

Danzig himself was at the screening, where he told the audience, “You guys laughed in some of the places I wouldn’t have, but that’s cool.”

Not surprisingly, the trailer pulls the most encouraging quotes from the reviews, featuring blurbs like “An instant Midnight Masterpiece” from AV Club, and “This is a film destined for cult attraction” from Horror.com.

Verotika will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on February 25th, with preorders currently available through Amazon. It will also be available via Video on Demand platforms. Watch the trailer below.

Along with announcing the home release of Verotika, Danzig also revealed that his long-reported album Danzig Sings Elvis will finally surface in April. The legendary rocker plans to play a few select shows centered around the release of the LP. For now, fans can catch Danzig leading the Original Misfits at the Domination Festival in Mexico City on May 2nd.