Ozzy Osbourne in A&E Biography

Ozzy Osbourne is the subject of a new A&E-produced documentary, and a bevy of fellow rockers appear in the film to help tell the metal legend’s story.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne premieres at the South by Southwest festival in March. A new trailer for the film shows Ozzy and family members Sharon, Jack, and Kelly discussing the singer’s life. Also appearing in the two-and-half-minute teaser are fellow musicians such as Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, and Post Malone, as well as producer Rick Rubin.



The movie is an 86-minute look at the metal icon’s life, including his childhood, early days with Black Sabbath, his struggle with drugs and alcohol, and more. It was directed by R. Greg Johnston, who was a producer on The Osbournes reality TV show.

The trailer opens with Ozzy declaring, “I think there’s a wild man in everybody. I’m a split personality.” In another clip, Post Malone says, “I think Ozzy’s music is timeless. It makes me cry and gives me the chills.” Meanwhile, Rick Rubin adds, “I don’t know what music would be like if it weren’t for the influence of Ozzy. Ozzy changed everything.”

(Read: Ozzy Releases New Song “Ordinary Man” featuring Elton John)

Among the other artists who appear in the documentary include Ice-T and Korn’s Jonathan Davis. Watch the trailer below.

The timing of the documentary pairs nicely with Ozzy’s new album, Ordinary Man, which arrives February 21st. The Prince of Darkness will embark on the next North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” trek in late May, with Manson serving as support. Pick up tickets here.