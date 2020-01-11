Trick Daddy arrested for cocaine possession, driving under the influence

Trick Daddy's mugshot

Trick Daddy was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence after being found asleep in his car early Saturday morning.

Upon being woken up by officers, the veteran rapper acknowledged that he was returning from a Miami club and had drank earlier in the evening (via TMZ). He subsequently failed a field sobriety test, but refused to take a breathalyzer. While searching his vehicle, officers found a dollar bill with cocaine residue.



Trick Daddy was taken to a local jail, where he was booked. He was released on $6,000 bond.