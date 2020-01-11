Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Trick Daddy arrested for cocaine possession, driving under the influence

The veteran rapper was asleep in his vehicle on Saturday

by
on January 11, 2020, 5:31pm
0 comments
Trick Daddy's mugshot
Trick Daddy's mugshot

Trick Daddy was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence after being found asleep in his car early Saturday morning.

Upon being woken up by officers, the veteran rapper acknowledged that he was returning from a Miami club and had drank earlier in the evening (via TMZ). He subsequently failed a field sobriety test, but refused to take a breathalyzer. While searching his vehicle, officers found a dollar bill with cocaine residue.

Trick Daddy was taken to a local jail, where he was booked. He was released on $6,000 bond.

Previous Story
Justin Bieber tells fans to use VPNs to cheat new single “Yummy” to number one
No comments