Trump says smoking weed makes people “lose IQ points”

Donald Trump, a self-described "very stable genius" has himself never smoked weed

In a recently leaked recording, President Donald Trump is heard saying that smoking weed makes people dumber, causing them to “lose IQ points” and get into accidents.

Trump aired his concerns about the country’s marijuana reform efforts at a 2018 donor dinner at Trump Tower in Washington, DC. As pointed out by Vice, the president said that he wasn’t sure if cannabis legalization was “a good thing or a bad thing.”



But his son Don Jr. assured him that weed is less harmful than alcohol. “Alcohol does much more damage,” he said. “You don’t see people beating their wives on marijuana. It’s just different.”

The cell phone footage in question has become a central point in Trump’s ongoing impeachment proceedings. In the video, Trump is also heard ordering the firing of Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. “Take her out,” he says, “Get rid of her.” Check out the full 80-minute clip below.

The tape has confirmed allegations made by Lev Parnas, a Soviet-born businessman who worked with Rudy Giuliani. Parnas said that he attempted to manipulate the Ukrainian government to smear Joe Biden, and that he did so at Trump’s behest. For his part, Trump has denied meeting Parnas, but can be heard talking to him throughout the recording.

With all the impeachment talk, you’d think President Trump wasn’t doing anything else. But last week he unveiled the logo for the newest military branch, the Space Force, and it bore a strong resemblance to a logo from Stark Trek. He recently feuded with a Canadian television company over Home Alone 2, and listened to a pitch from Vanilla Ice about building his presidential library in a trailer park.