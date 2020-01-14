Turkuaz announce “Remain in Light” shows with Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew

Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew, photo by Michael Weintrob

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Talking Heads’ iconic album Remain in Light. However, with David Byrne occupied with his American Utopia show on Broadway (tickets available here), it’s unlikely he’s had time to plan any sort of celebratory tour. Enter funk jam band Turkuaz, who have teamed with Talking Heads co-founder Jerry Harrison and touring guitarist Adrian Belew for a series of “Remain in Light” concerts.

The newly announced performances will find Turkuaz and the Byrne collaborators playing classic Remain in Light tracks alongside a number of other Talking Heads song for a promised 90-minute set. Only two of the stops on the schedule — May 2nd at New Orleans’ Joy Theater and May 22nd at Colorado’s Red Rocks — are not festival appearances. The group will otherwise bring their tribute show to Bonnaroo, BottleRock, Electric Forest, Peach Music Festival, and FloydFest. Tickets to all of Turkuaz’s upcoming dates, including those for “Remain in Light”, are available here.



(Read: Ranking: Every Talking Heads Album from Worst to Best)

Said Turkuaz frontman Dave Brandwein about the chance to collaborate with Belew and Harrison,

“Remain in Light and Talking Heads have been part of the soundtrack of our lives, and a huge inspiration to us as a band since day one. It’s certainly not every day you get a chance to collaborate with the very people who inspired you. These shows, and this chance to work with Jerry and Adrian is a dream come true. More than anything, all parties involved are excited to bring this music back to life, and back to the stage in a way that hasn’t been done for many years.”

Added Harrison, “What a joy it is to be playing music with Adrian Belew again. Having recently produced music for Turkuaz, it was like I was introducing close friends who had never met. We all left the rehearsal very excited.”

As a preview of the shows, Turkuaz, Harrison, and Belew have shared a performance video of the Remain in Light track “Crosseyed and Painless”. Watch that below and see Turkuaz’s complete tour itinerary.

Turkuaz 2020 Tour Dates:

01/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

01/16 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North *

01/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre *

01/18 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

01/23 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds South Stage *

01/24 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater *

01/25 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theatre *

01/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

01/30 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

01/31 – Chicago, IL @ Park West *

02/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

03/21 – New York, NY @ Avant Gardner #

05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater #

05/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #^

05/24 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival #

06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival #

06/26 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest #

07/03 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival #

07/24 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest #

* = w/ Neal Francis

# = “Remain in Light” performance w/ Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew

^ = w/ The Motet and Rubblebucket