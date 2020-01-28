FUZZ, photo by Denée Segall

Ty Segall simply cannot be stopped. Not only is the prolific rocker heading out on his own solo trek, Segall has now announced a North American tour with his project FUZZ.

For FUZZ, which is rounded out by Charles Moothart and Chad Ubovich, these new dates mark their first since 2015. Set for the months of May and June 2020, their itinerary includes shows in San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, and Philadelphia. The trio is also set to play three nights in Los Angeles and two in New York City.



Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, January 31st at 11:00 a.m. ET and will be available for purchase here. Per a statement, more FUZZ-related news will be unveiled in the very near future; cross your fingers for the follow-up to 2015’s II album. For now, find the band’s tour itinerary below.

Along with FUZZ and his solo work, Segall recently introduced the world to yet another one of his new bands, Wasted Shirt, which features Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale.

FUZZ 2020 Tour Dates:

05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/29 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

05/30 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

06/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

06/03 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Felton Music Hall

06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/21 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

06/22 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

06/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

06/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theater

Revisit II single “Rat Race”: