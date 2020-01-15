Ty Segall announces new tour dates, Chicago full-album performance residency

Ty Segall, photo by Kimberley Ross

Ty Segall recently announced he’s teamed with Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale to form a new band called Wasted Shirt. While the duo’s debut album, Fungus II, is due out February 28th on Famous Class, Segall will spend much of the year performing his own music on a newly revealed tour.

Accompanied by The Freedom Band, the bulk of the tour actually takes place in the fall. Launching September 17th in Oakland, the trek includes stops in Seattle, Minneapolis, Detroit, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Baltimore, Nashville, New Orleans, Dallas, and Phoenix. However, Segall also has a number of unique performances lined up well ahead of that full schedule.



Following a gig with the Ty Segall Acoustic Trio and frequent collaborator Charles Moothart tonight (January 15th) in San Rafael, California, the garage rocker will play another pair of stripped-down sets in Big Sur. Taking place January 16th and 17th at Fernwood Resort, the shows will be sans Moothart.

(Read: 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)

Then in May, Segall will hold residency at Chicago’s Thalia Hall for a quartet of full-album performances. Each night will feature a complete rendition of Segall’s latest full-length, last summer’s First Taste, along with one of a selection of past favorites: Melted, Emotional Mugger, Goodbye Bread, and Manipulator.

Also on the docket are appearances with The Freedom Band at Shaky Knees and Psycho Las Vegas. Find Segall’s complete tour schedule below, and get tickets to all his upcoming shows here.

Ty Segall 2020 Tour Dates:

01/15 – San Rafael, CA @ Terrapin Crossroads *

01/16-17 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort #

05/01- 5/3 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

05/05 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall &

05/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ~

08/14-16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at The Market

09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

09/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

10/05 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

10/06 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

10/08 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Outside

10/10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/12 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/14 – Solana, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

* = Ty Segall Acoustic Trio w/ Charles Moothart

# = w/ Ty Segall Acoustic Trio

^ = Performing Melted and First Taste

% = Performing Emotional Mugger and First Taste

& = Performing Goodbye Bread and First Taste

~ = Performing Manipulator and First Taste