Tycho announces new album Simulcast, plots extensive world tour

Tycho, photo by Misha Vladimirskiy

Last year saw Tycho release the Grammy-nominated album Weather. Now, less than 12 months later, the ambient producer is set to return with a companion record called Simulcast. Tycho has also extended his 2020 world tour.

According to a statement, the forthcoming effort will be comprised of “bespoke instrumental reworkings” of Weather tracks, sans the original vocals of Saint Sinner. The artist born Scott Hansen talked about the project and its fitting title, saying,



“A Simulcast is the transmission of a program across different mediums and in different languages. With these two albums I wanted to present the same ideas in two languages, one more literal and the other more open to interpretation. Simulcast expands on the concepts laid out in Weather but shifts into the abstract with instrumental soundscapes in place of lyrics, opening up a visual space and translating the message into a new language.”

For an early look at this instrumental collection, Tycho is sharing “Outer Sunset”, named after the San Francisco beach area where he worked on the album. Stream it below.

The new album is officially out February 28th via Mom + Pop/Ninja Tune. As for the musician’s lengthy tour behind both Weather and Simulcast, it features gigs all across both North America and Europe. The itinerary launches early February and continues well through July, and select dates include openers in Com Truise, Poolside, and Mild Minds. Purchase your concert tickets here.

Tycho 2020 Tour Dates:

02/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

02/04 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

02/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

02/06 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller #

02/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasteatern #

02/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall #

02/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich #

02/14 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall #

02/15 – Paris, FR @ Elyse Montmartre #

02/17 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom @ Ancienne Belgique #

02/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso #

02/19 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s #

02/21 – Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum #

02/23 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy #

02/24 – Budapest, HU @ Akvarium #

02/25 – Vienna, AT @ WUK #

02/27 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique #

02/28 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon #

03/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo #

03/05 – London, UK @ Printworks #

05/02 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

05/13 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

05/15 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

05/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

05/18 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs #

05/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

05/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater %

05/22 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live %

05/23 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live %

05/24 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm %

05/26 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater %

05/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore %

05/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz %

05/30 – Richmond, VA @ National %

05/31 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live %

06/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

06/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel %

06/04 – Pelham, TN @ Caverns %

06/05 – Birmingham AL @ Avondale Brewery %

06/07 – Ozarks, AR @ Backwoods Festival %

06/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Brewing Company %

06/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl %

07/11 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/15-19 – Cluj, RO @ Electric Castle Festival

# = w/ Poolside

* = w/ Mild Minds

% = w/ Com Truise

Simulcast Artwork:

Simulcast Tracklist:

01. Weather

02. Alright

03. Outer Sunset

04. Into The Woods

05. Easy

06. PCH

07. Cypress

08. Stress