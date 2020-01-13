U.S. Girls announce new album Heavy Light, North American tour

U.S. Girls have today announced a new album called Heavy Light, due out March 6th via 4AD. Along with word of the record comes the lead single, “Overtime”, and a long list of spring tour dates.
Marking the Meg Remy-led project’s seventh full-length, Heavy Light follows one of 2018’s best records, the breakthrough In a Poem Unlimited. Remy produced the new album herself, though she had some help with songwriting thanks to Basia Bulat and Rich Morel. What’s more, E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons contributed alongside 19 other session musicians during recording at Montreal’s Hotel 2 Tango studio. Mixing was handled by U.S Girls’ long-time collaborators Maximilian “Twig” Turnbull, Steve Chahley, and Tony Price.
Heavy Light finds Remy leaving aside her penchant for character observations for a more introspective approach. As a press release puts it, “The songs are an inquest into the melancholy flavor of hindsight, both personal and cultural.” Fittingly, three of the LP’s 13 tracks are actually re-workings of previously released U.S. Girls songs: “Statehouse (It’s a Man’s World)”, “Red Ford Radio”, and “Overtime”. The latter has been revealed as the album’s lead single, and you can hear it below via its accompanying visuals.
U.S. Girls will support the record on a full 27-date North American spring tour. Following a trio of February underplays, the trek kicks off April 4th at Detroit’s MOCAD. Further stops include Chicago, Omaha, Denver, Vancouver, Portland, Houston, Brooklyn, and Memphis. Find the complete schedule below, and get tickets to all of U.S. Girls’ dates here.
U.S. Girls 2020 Tour Dates:
02/15 – Toronto, ON @ Paradise Theatre
02/16 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère
02/18 – New York, NY @ The Dance
04/04 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD
04/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
04/09 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
04/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
04/12 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
04/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
04/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
04/14 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
04/17 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
04/18 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
04/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
04/21 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge Hollywood Forever
04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge Hollywood Forever
04/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/27 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
04/29 – Houston, TX @ Continental Club
05/01 – Memphis, TN @ The Greenroom at Crosstown Arts
05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
05/03 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
05/05 – Washington, DC @ U Street
05/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/07 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
05/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
06/09 – Montreal, QC @ Sala Rosa
10/14 – London, UK @ Queen Elizabeth Hall
Before checking out the Heavy Light artwork and tracklist, revisit U.S. Girls’ appearance on This Must Be the Gig last summer.
Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS
Heavy Light Artwork:
Heavy Light Tracklist:
01. 4 American Dollars
02. Overtime
03. IOU
04. Advice to Teenage Self
05. State House (It’s a Man’s World)
06. Born To Lose
07. And Yet It Moves / Y Se Mueve
08. The Most Hurtful Thing
09. Denise, Don’t Wait
10. Woodstock ‘99
11. The Color of Your Childhood Bedroom
12. The Quiver to the Bomb
13. Red Ford Radio