U.S. Girls announce new album Heavy Light, North American tour

U.S. Girls, photo by Ben Kaye

U.S. Girls have today announced a new album called Heavy Light, due out March 6th via 4AD. Along with word of the record comes the lead single, “Overtime”, and a long list of spring tour dates.

Marking the Meg Remy-led project’s seventh full-length, Heavy Light follows one of 2018’s best records, the breakthrough In a Poem Unlimited. Remy produced the new album herself, though she had some help with songwriting thanks to Basia Bulat and Rich Morel. What’s more, E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons contributed alongside 19 other session musicians during recording at Montreal’s Hotel 2 Tango studio. Mixing was handled by U.S Girls’ long-time collaborators Maximilian “Twig” Turnbull, Steve Chahley, and Tony Price.



Heavy Light finds Remy leaving aside her penchant for character observations for a more introspective approach. As a press release puts it, “The songs are an inquest into the melancholy flavor of hindsight, both personal and cultural.” Fittingly, three of the LP’s 13 tracks are actually re-workings of previously released U.S. Girls songs: “Statehouse (It’s a Man’s World)”, “Red Ford Radio”, and “Overtime”. The latter has been revealed as the album’s lead single, and you can hear it below via its accompanying visuals.

(Read: 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)

U.S. Girls will support the record on a full 27-date North American spring tour. Following a trio of February underplays, the trek kicks off April 4th at Detroit’s MOCAD. Further stops include Chicago, Omaha, Denver, Vancouver, Portland, Houston, Brooklyn, and Memphis. Find the complete schedule below, and get tickets to all of U.S. Girls’ dates here.

U.S. Girls 2020 Tour Dates:

02/15 – Toronto, ON @ Paradise Theatre

02/16 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère

02/18 – New York, NY @ The Dance

04/04 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD

04/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

04/09 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

04/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

04/12 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

04/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

04/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

04/14 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

04/17 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

04/18 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/21 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge Hollywood Forever

04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge Hollywood Forever

04/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/27 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04/29 – Houston, TX @ Continental Club

05/01 – Memphis, TN @ The Greenroom at Crosstown Arts

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

05/03 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

05/05 – Washington, DC @ U Street

05/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/07 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

05/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

06/09 – Montreal, QC @ Sala Rosa

10/14 – London, UK @ Queen Elizabeth Hall

Before checking out the Heavy Light artwork and tracklist, revisit U.S. Girls’ appearance on This Must Be the Gig last summer.

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Heavy Light Artwork:

Heavy Light Tracklist:

01. 4 American Dollars

02. Overtime

03. IOU

04. Advice to Teenage Self

05. State House (It’s a Man’s World)

06. Born To Lose

07. And Yet It Moves / Y Se Mueve

08. The Most Hurtful Thing

09. Denise, Don’t Wait

10. Woodstock ‘99

11. The Color of Your Childhood Bedroom

12. The Quiver to the Bomb

13. Red Ford Radio