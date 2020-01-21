Vagabon announces new tour dates

In support of her latest self-titled album, Vagabon spent two months on the road with Angel Olsen. Now, the Cameroonian indie artist is set to embark on a headlining tour of her own come the spring.
The 27-date trek kicks off March 31st in Philadelphia. Further cities include Asheville, New Orleans, Kansas City, Omaha, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Denver, Seattle, and San Francisco. The last stop is scheduled for May 17th in Santa Ana, California at The Constellation Room.
Tickets for Vagabon’s tour are set to go on sale this Friday, January 24th, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Find tickets to all her upcoming concerts here.
Vagabon’s complete upcoming itinerary is below. Before that, though, revisit her recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, during which she talked about the disappearing Brooklyn DIY scene and the expectations of being a multi-cultural artist.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS
Vagabon 2020 Tour Dates:
03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/01 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
04/02 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
04/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
04/06 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
04/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/09 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
04/10 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins
04/11 – Kansas City, KS @ Encore
04/12 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Jr
04/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/15 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
04/16 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
04/17 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
04/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
04/20 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere
04/21 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
04/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/08 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
05/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/11 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
05/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
05/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room
05/23-25 – Otis, MA @ Welcome Campers