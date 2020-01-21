Vagabon announces new tour dates

Vagabon, photo by Tonje Thilesen

In support of her latest self-titled album, Vagabon spent two months on the road with Angel Olsen. Now, the Cameroonian indie artist is set to embark on a headlining tour of her own come the spring.

The 27-date trek kicks off March 31st in Philadelphia. Further cities include Asheville, New Orleans, Kansas City, Omaha, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Denver, Seattle, and San Francisco. The last stop is scheduled for May 17th in Santa Ana, California at The Constellation Room.



Tickets for Vagabon’s tour are set to go on sale this Friday, January 24th, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Find tickets to all her upcoming concerts here.

Vagabon’s complete upcoming itinerary is below. Before that, though, revisit her recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, during which she talked about the disappearing Brooklyn DIY scene and the expectations of being a multi-cultural artist.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Vagabon 2020 Tour Dates:

03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/01 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

04/02 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

04/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

04/06 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

04/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/09 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

04/10 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

04/11 – Kansas City, KS @ Encore

04/12 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Jr

04/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/15 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

04/16 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

04/17 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

04/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/20 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere

04/21 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/08 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

05/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/11 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

05/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

05/23-25 – Otis, MA @ Welcome Campers