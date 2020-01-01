Alanis Morissette and the cast of Jagged Little Pill perform “You Oughta Know” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Watch

Alanis Morissette on NYE

Alanis Morissette rang in 2020 with an appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday night, and she did so with the help of a special group of performers.

With a crowd of NYE revelers looking on, the alt-rock songwriter rattled off her classic hit “You Oughta Know”. For the performance, Morissette was accompanied for the first time by the cast of Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway musical inspired by her iconic album. Featuring a screenplay penned by Diablo Cody (Juno), the production opened in New York City in December.



Nostalgia for the 1995 single was in the air last night, but apparently so was ABC’s strict censorship policies. As Vulture points out, the network ended up bleeping out numerous lyrics, even the seemingly harmless word “perverted.”

Check out video clips and photos from the performance.

(Read: 25 Years of Living and Learning with Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill)

Morissette will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill with an extensive 2020 tour featuring both Garbage and Liz Phair. You can purchase your tickets here. She’s also expected to release a new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, on May 1st.

Meanwhile, you can get tickets to Jagged Little Pill on Broadway here.

Alanis Morissette performs on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2020 With Ryan Seacrest in Times Square in New York, NY on December 31, 2019 pic.twitter.com/YOWH0xbqnE — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) January 1, 2020