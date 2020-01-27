Menu
Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande performs “Imagine”, “7 rings”, and “thank u, next”: Watch

A celebration of the pop star's biggest thank u, next hits

on January 26, 2020, 9:41pm
Ariana Grande Grammys 2020 performance
Ariana Grande on the Grammy Awards 2020

Ariana Grande took over the Grammys 2020 stage on Sunday, throwing down a resplendent, eye-catching medley performance of “Imagine”, “7 rings”, and “thank u, next”.

She opened in front of a full orchestra for “Imagine”, before transitioning to a recreation of the sleepover seen in the “7 rings” video. Her dancers strutted the stage around her during “thank u, next”, ending with Grande putting her ring away while getting into bed. One moment of note was how she changed a line in “thank u, next” to be about her “really awesome” dad — just minutes after Camila Cabello paid tribute directly to her own father with “First Man” as he sat in the front row.

Between the choreography, outfits, and big-time vocals, it’s no wonder the pop star received five (!) nominations tonight — including Album of the Year — and placed on our Top 10 Touring Artists of the Decade list. Watch it all below.

Grande was nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but ultimately lost out on each award.

Grande recently pledged her support for 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. She also dropped a live album dubbed k bye for now, recorded during her expansive Sweetener tour.

Grammys 2020 has also seen performances from Billie EilishBlake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Lil Nas X and BTS, Tyler, the CreatorLizzo, RosalíaCamila Cabello, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C., and The Jonas Brothers. The show also featured tributes to Prince, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. To check out our complete coverage of tonight’s ceremonies, head here.

