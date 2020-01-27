Menu
Grammys 2020: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform “Nobody But You”: Watch

A duet off Shelton's latest album, Fully Loaded: God's Country

on January 26, 2020, 8:29pm
gwen stefani blake shelton grammys performance
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the Grammy Awards 2020

Real-life music couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took the stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The pair performed a live collaboration of their sweet duet “Nobody But You”, and you can replay video footage below.

“Nobody But You” is taken from Shelton’s latest album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. The record’s title track was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. The two artists originally met while judging on The Voice back in 2014 and have been officially dating since 2015.

Shelton has a load of upcoming tour dates in support of Fully Loaded, and tickets can be purchased here.

To stay up to date on all of the ceremony’s big moments, make sure to follow our complete Grammy Awards 2020 coverage. You can also check out more of the night’s performances, including Lizzo and The Jonas Brothers.

