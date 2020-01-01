BTS perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Watch

BTS performing at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, photo via Getty

BTS welcomed 2020 with a performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York City on Tuesday night. In continued support of Map of the Soul: Persona — one of the best albums of 2019 — the K-pop stars served up “Make It Right” and “Boy With Luv” for the audience in Times Square, complete with flashy choreography and finely tailored attire.

Replay the video below.



The NYE show is one of only a few performances BTS have done since announcing their “extended hiatus” back in August. Last month, they appeared at the 2019 Melon Music Awards to present a 39-minute (!) set. The new year seems to promise a full BTS comeback; the group recently teased a collaboration with Billie Eilish, as well as an April 2020 tour. Once those dates are confirmed, you can find tickets here.