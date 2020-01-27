Lil Nas X and BTS at Grammy Awards 2020

This year’s Grammy Awards boasts an incredibly stacked list of performers, but the evening’s “Old Town Road All-Stars” collaboration might have just broken the internet.

Using a technicolor revolving stage, record-breaking rapper Lil Nas X steadily welcomed all-star after all-star to his performance: K-pop masters BTS, country veteran Billy Ray Cyrus, DJ and producer Diplo, and the Walmart country music sensation Mason Ramsey. Longtime rapper Nas also joined in on the meme-worthy fun (“Big Nas and Lil Nas!” he kept shouting) to do a remix version of Lil Nas X’s “Rodeo”.



Before all the special guest appearances, Lil Nas X was captured singing in his cozy living room, a Kobe Bryant jersey sprawled out on a nearby chair.

Watch below.

Lil Nas X earned six Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video. His “Old Town Road” ultimately scored two wins for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

BTS were snubbed entirely, but there’s still plenty of news to keep their fans thrilled. Not only did tonight mark the first time a K-pop act has performed at the Grammys, but BTS recently became the first K-pop band to go platinum in the US. BTS are also expected to release a new album, Map of the Soul: 7, on February 21st, which they’ll support with a proper North American tour. Purchase your concert tickets here.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards has also seen performances from Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo, Rosalía, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C., and The Jonas Brothers. The show also featured tributes to Prince, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. To check out our complete coverage of tonight’s ceremonies, head here.

BIG NAS AND LIL NAS LOL

😂😂😂#grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/PeZkUH8OyB — Bippity Boppity (@Bobby84837810) January 27, 2020