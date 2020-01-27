Menu
Grammys 2020: Camila Cabello performs “First Man”: Watch

She also performed in a Fame tribute alongside John Legend, Gary Clark Jr., and Common

by
on January 26, 2020, 9:21pm
camila cabello grammy performance father
Camila Cabello at Grammy Awards 2020

Camila Cabello is taking the stage for two performances at the 2020 Grammys.

The Cuban-American first offered up the tender “First Man”, from her latest album Romance. With only sparse piano keys backing her, Cabello made her way from the stage over to the crowd, where her father was seated. “You held me so tight/ Now someone else can/ But you were the first man that really loved me,” she sang to her dad, who was moved to tears.

Cabello later participated in a star-studded collaborative performance of Fame song “I Sing the Body Electric”. The rendition, which will also featured Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Common, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, The War and Treaty, and more, served as a tribute to longtime Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich.

Watch video replays below.

Romance single “Señorita” featuring Shawn Mendes received a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but in the end lost to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”. In continued support of her new album, Cabello has a series of tour dates coming up, and you can snag tickets here.

Grammys 2020 has also seen performances from Billie EilishAriana GrandeBlake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Lil Nas X and BTS, Tyler, the CreatorLizzo, Rosalía, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C., and The Jonas Brothers. The show also featured tributes to Prince, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. To check out our complete coverage of tonight’s ceremonies, head here.

