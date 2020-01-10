Cigarettes After Sex perform “Heavenly” and “Touch” on Kimmel: Watch

Cigarettes After Sex on Kimmel

Cigarettes After Sex shared their sophomore album, Cry, late last year. The follow-up to their acclaimed 2017 debut was recorded “during night time sessions in a mansion on the Spanish island of Mallorca,” a magical place that helped inform the LP’s cinematic quality.

On Thursday night, the El Paso-bred dream pop outfit supported the new effort with a two-song performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Frontman Greg Gonzalez led Cigarettes After Sex through both “Heavenly” and web exclusive “Touch”, while a background screen featured moody, cloud-like imagery reminiscent of the scenic Cry cover artwork.



Watch both ambient performances below.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2019)

After touring North America this past fall, Gonzalez & co. are scheduled to play across the UK and Europe in the spring. Snag your concert tickets here.

Cigarettes After Sex recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… and spoke about the possibility film scoring, among other thopics. Hear that conversation ahead.

