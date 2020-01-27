Menu
Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato performs new single “Anyone” for the first time: Watch

The pop singer makes an emotional return to the stage

on January 26, 2020, 10:20pm
Demi Lovato at the Grammy Awards 2020

Demi Lovato made her live comeback at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. For her first performance in nearly two years, the pop singer debuted her new single “Anyone”.

The pop singer clearly felt the weight of returning to the stage with such an emotionally loaded song. “Anyone” was written and recorded just four days before Lovato suffered a drug overdose during the summer of 2018. Lovato had to be hospitalized, and she’s remained out of the spotlight — that is, until tonight.

Lovato had to restart the song after getting choked up on the first few notes, but powered through, tears visibly streaking down her face, for a stunning performance. Watch the replay below.

“I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself,” Lovato said of “Anyone” in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I listen back to these lyrics and I hear it as a cry for help.”

While receiving medical treatment, Lovato said she remembered, “If I ever come back, I want to sing this song.”

Following tonight’s appearance, Lovato is next expected to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV on February 2nd.

Grammys 2020 has also seen performances from Billie EilishAriana GrandeBlake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Lil Nas X and BTS, Tyler, the CreatorLizzo, RosalíaCamila Cabello, H.E.R., Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C., and The Jonas Brothers. The show also featured tributes to Prince, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. To check out our complete coverage of tonight’s ceremonies, head here.

