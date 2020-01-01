Menu
Dua Lipa performs “Don’t Start Now” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Watch

The pop singer rang in 2020 with a bit of Future Nostalgia

by
on January 01, 2020, 12:55pm
Dua Lipa on NYE

With a new album called Future Nostalgia on the way, Dua Lipa was an appropriate performer pick for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve extravaganza on Tuesday night. The 2019 Grammy winner for Best New Artist greeted the new year with a checkerboard skirt and a performance of “Don’t Start Now”, one of the upcoming LP’s earliest singles.

Check out video footage and photos from the event below. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve also featured performances from Post MaloneBTSAlanis Morissette, and Megan Thee Stallion.

(Read: The Top 25 Pop Songs of the 2010s)

Future Nostalgia, the follow-up to Dua Lipa’s 2017 self-titled record, doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date, but the English pop star is scheduled to tour Europe in the spring. Grab tickets to all of Dua Lipa’s upcoming shows here.

