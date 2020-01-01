Dua Lipa performs “Don’t Start Now” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Watch

Dua Lipa on NYE

With a new album called Future Nostalgia on the way, Dua Lipa was an appropriate performer pick for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve extravaganza on Tuesday night. The 2019 Grammy winner for Best New Artist greeted the new year with a checkerboard skirt and a performance of “Don’t Start Now”, one of the upcoming LP’s earliest singles.

Check out video footage and photos from the event below. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve also featured performances from Post Malone, BTS, Alanis Morissette, and Megan Thee Stallion.



Future Nostalgia, the follow-up to Dua Lipa’s 2017 self-titled record, doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date, but the English pop star is scheduled to tour Europe in the spring. Grab tickets to all of Dua Lipa’s upcoming shows here.

Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now @ Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 pic.twitter.com/vTqQyG64SF — Dua Lipa Thailand (@dualipathai) January 1, 2020