Dua Lipa performs “Don’t Start Now” on Ellen: Watch

Dua Lipa, photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Dua Lipa’s new album Future Nostalgia doesn’t have a confirmed release date just yet, but that hasn’t stopped her from taking over the TV circuit. In just the last two weeks, the English pop singer has appeared on both Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On Thursday, she continued her streak by stopping by Ellen.

Accompanied by a troupe of flamboyant dancers, Dua Lipa performed her Future Nostalgia single “Don’t Start Now”. Between the moves and the mesmerizing lighting that flooded the stage with playful silhouettes and stripes, the presentation was more than enough to get the daytime audience up and grooving alongside the 2019 Best New Artist Grammy winner.



Earlier in the week, Dua Lipa filmed an amusing Ellen sketch that saw her speak her own song lyrics — such as those for “New Rules” and “One Kiss” — to confused World Market customers.

Watch both videos below.

Dua Lipa is expected to tour Europe in the spring and you can snag your concert tickets here.