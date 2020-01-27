Grammys 2020: Sheila E., Usher, and FKA twigs pay tribute to Prince: Watch

Usher and fka Twigs

Late funk legend Prince was honored with a special Grammys 2020 tribute on Sunday. Led by longtime collaborator Sheila E. and R&B star Usher, the moving presentation featured a medley performance of “Little Red Corvette”, “When Doves Cry”, and “Kiss”.

FKA twigs was also on stage, performing one of her acclaimed pole dances during “When Doves Cry” and getting steamy with Usher on “Kiss”. Watch it below.



Sheila E. and Usher’s performance comes ahead of a much larger, more star-studded tribute on January 28th called “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince”. Taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Sheila E.-led concert event boasts Earth Wind & Fire, Mavis Staples, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher, Beck, Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Juanes.

Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich told Rolling Stone that the concert will “cover several different eras of Prince’s musical career, with biographical segments interspersed between the musical performances. As for the setlist, there will be plenty of hits, but also a handful of deep cuts.” The tribute will be later broadcast on TV in April.

Awesome tribute to Prince from Usher and Sheila E! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/JrHsSMSqBh — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 27, 2020

Prince died in 2016 at the age of 57. However, the Purple One left behind a vault filled to the brim with music, such as the recently unveiled deluxe reissue of 1999 which boasts over 35 previously unreleased tracks.

In related news, you can catch Usher live by purchasing concert tickets here. Also, Sheila E. recently discussed her time working with Prince during an appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, and you can revisit that ahead.

This year’s Grammys has also seen performances from Lizzo, The Jonas Brothers, and Tyler, the Creator, among others. To stay up to date on all of the ceremony’s big moments, make sure to follow our complete Grammy Awards 2020 coverage.

