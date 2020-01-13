James Blake covers Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” on piano: Watch

James Blake covers Frank Ocean

James Blake recently finished up the US leg of his intimate “Solo Piano” tour, but he’s hardly done tickling the ivories. In an Instagram post on Monday, the British crooner said he intends on spending “more time” with the instrument rather than his laptop. As proof, he shared a piano cover of the Frank Ocean track “Godspeed”.

“New decades resolution was to spend more time at my instrument than at a laptop,” Blake wrote captioned his video. “So here’s a cover I play of a song I helped write – Godspeed by Frank Ocean. I think I messed up a lyric near the beginning but hey, none of these are gonna be perfect.” Over on Twitter, Blake teased that “If people like it I’ll do more.”



“Godspeed” appears on Ocean’s 2016 album Blonde. As Blake mentioned, the Assume Form artist had a hand in the creation of “Godspeed”, providing both production and arrangement assistance. Blake actually covered the track live once before, back at the 2017 FORM Arcosanti Festival in Arizona.

Watch the cozy new cover below, followed by Ocean’s original version.

Blake kicks off the European leg of his “Solo Piano” tour in March. Along with his own material, fans can probably expect him to whip out the occasional Aqua or Billie Eilish cover song. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.