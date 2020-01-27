Grammys 2020: The Jonas Brothers perform “What A Man Gotta Do” and debut new song: Watch

Jonas Brothers perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

The Jonas Brothers delivered a two-song performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The three siblings may be nominated for their reunion album, Happiness Begins, but they surprised the crowd by performing two new songs, including “What a Man Gotta Do” and untitled track we’re going to call “5 More Minutes”.

Replay the lively performance down below.



Happiness Begins, the pop group’s first album in 10 years, hit shelves last summer. It features “Sucker”, which was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

“We went into every session hoping to bottle up happiness and bring it to the world,” Joe Jonas previously told Apple Music of the album. “We didn’t know that would actually become the title of the album, or that the cover would be the visual representation of how we feel, which is that with each other, we can get through anything.”

The Jonas Brothers embarked on a proper reunion tour last year, but still have plenty more concerts lined up for 2020. Find your tickets here.

Tonight’s show has also seen performances from Lizzo, Gwen Stefani and Blake Sheldon, as well as a tribute to Kobe Bryant from Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men. To stay up to date on all of the ceremony’s biggest moments, make sure to follow our complete Grammy Awards 2020 coverage.