Justin Bieber reveals new “Yummy” video: Watch

Justin Bieber's "Yummy" video

Justin Bieber has unveiled the new video for “Yummy”, the first single from his upcoming fifth album.

Released earlier in the week, “Yummy” the track is a smooth ode to Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin. “Ain’t on the side, you’re number one,” the pop star sings, later adding, “I’m elated that you are my lady.”



In the accompanying video, directed by Bardia Zeinali (Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen), Bieber visits a dining hall wearing a pink sweatshirt and rocking pink hair. The humorously literal clip features Bieber nibbling off everyone’s plates. “Yeah you got that yummy-yum!” he croons. Watch the full visuals below.

A due date for the new album hasn’t been divulged, but diehard Beliebers will get a glimpse of the Purpose follow-up via Bieber’s docuseries Seasons. The 10-episode run promises a “raw, powerful, and intimate look” at the pop artist’s and songwriting process. The first installment premieres on YouTube January 27th.

In a video teasing his various projects, Bieber described the new LP as “different because of where I’m at in my life,” and said that he loves the album “the most out of anything I’ve done.”

The 25-year-old Canadian artist is scheduled to embark on a massive 2020 stadium tour beginning in May. Further information on this tour hasn’t been revealed yet, but when tickets go on sale, you’ll likely be able to find them here.