Lil Baby performs “Woah” on Fallon: Watch

Lil Baby on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Lil Baby kicked off the year by revealing the artwork for his new album, My Turn. On Monday, the Atlanta rapper continued to hype the imminent project by performing “Woah” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Replay the performance below.

Previously on Instagram Live, Lil Baby explained the album’s confident title. “I called it My Turn cause I feel like everybody else had a lil turn,” he said. “It’s my turn now.”



A release date for sophomore album My Turn is still under wraps, but Lil Baby just confirmed that a new single called “Sum 2 Prove” will drop Friday, January 10th. In the meantime, the MC has a few US tour dates scheduled, including a hometown show with fellow Atlanta native Future. Purchase your concert tickets here.

In recent months, Lil Baby guested on on Lil Tjay’s True 2 Myself and the Queen & Slim film soundtrack.