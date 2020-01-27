Grammys 2020: Lizzo performs “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts”: Watch

Lizzo 2020 Grammy Awards

Consequence of Sound named Lizzo one of the Best Live Acts of 2019, and her performance at the Grammys on Sunday proved the accolades were more than well deserved.

The R&B/pop star dedicated her performance to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died this afternoon in a tragic helicopter crash just outside of Los Angeles. “Tonight is for Kobe,” she said, “I’m crying ’cause I love you.”



Donning a black, glittery dress, she then aptly launched into the Cuz I Love You title track while accompanied by an orchestral ensemble. A short ballet piece ushered in the second part of Lizzo’s performance, which saw her belt out “Truth Hurts” in a new glow-in-the-dark outfit and with assistance from her trusty Sasha Flute. Watch below.

Lizzo leads the way with a total of eight nominations, including Album of the Year, Song, of the Year, Record of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance. Already, she’s won Best Solo Pop Performance (“Truth Hurts”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”) and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Following her Saturday Night Live debut, Lizzo will be on tour for the next few months, including at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Bonnaroo. Grab your concert tickets here.

To stay up to date on all of the ceremony’s big moments, make sure to follow our complete Grammy Awards 2020 coverage.