Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Post Malone performs “Circles” and “Congratulations” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve: Watch

The rap star officially brought Hollywood's Bleeding into 2020

by
on January 01, 2020, 12:52pm
0 comments
post malone nye video
Post Malone on NYE

A freshly tatted Post Malone carried his 2019 momentum into the new year by headlining Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event Tuesday night.

In support of latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding, the rap star — dressed fully in sparkly pink — performed “Circles”, as well as 2016’s “Congratulations”. Throughout the broadcast, Posty also hung out with fellow performers BTS. Check out video footage and photos from the evening below.

Post Malone and his signature Crocs will hit the road soon on the “Runaway Tour”, tickets for which can be purchased here. The MC recently teamed with Ozzy Obsourne (!) and Travis Scott on the collaborative track “Take What You Want”.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve also featured performances from BTS, Alanis Morissette, and Megan Thee Stallion.

(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

View this post on Instagram

WOWW🍾🔥 #BTS#POSTMALONE#

A post shared by Artists (@bts.jungkook.bts.taehyung) on

Previous Story
Megan Thee Stallion performs “Cash Shit” and “Big Ole Freak” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Watch
Next Story
Dua Lipa performs “Don’t Start Now” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Watch
No comments