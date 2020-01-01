Post Malone performs “Circles” and “Congratulations” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve: Watch

Post Malone on NYE

A freshly tatted Post Malone carried his 2019 momentum into the new year by headlining Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event Tuesday night.

In support of latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding, the rap star — dressed fully in sparkly pink — performed “Circles”, as well as 2016’s “Congratulations”. Throughout the broadcast, Posty also hung out with fellow performers BTS. Check out video footage and photos from the evening below.



Post Malone and his signature Crocs will hit the road soon on the “Runaway Tour”, tickets for which can be purchased here. The MC recently teamed with Ozzy Obsourne (!) and Travis Scott on the collaborative track “Take What You Want”.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve also featured performances from BTS, Alanis Morissette, and Megan Thee Stallion.

"I dare you to do something" big in 2020! 💥 Thank you @postmalone for that amazing performance! #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/n0Ehjm8Ze1 — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) January 1, 2020