John Krasinski returns in A Quiet Place II Super Bowl trailer: Watch

A Quiet Place II Super Bowl trailer

Note: Spoilers ahead

A Quiet Place: Part II, the sequel to 2018’s sci-fi horror hit, carefully treads into theaters this spring. Following the first trailer earlier this month, Paramount Pictures is now sharing a 30-second Super Bowl commercial further teasing the film.



The quick-hitting clip continues to show us the remaining Abbot family members (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe) in survival mode. After losing patriarch Lee Abbot (John Krasinski) in the first movie, the three Abbots venture out into the world beyond their home — however, they aren’t exactly warmly welcomed by those they encounter.

“I don’t know why you came all the way up here,” a stranger played by Cillian Murphy tells Blunt’s character Evelyn. “You won’t survive.”

The Super Bowl spot also features a nice callback to the original Quiet Place and the return of Krasinski… well, sort of. Via brief flashbacks, we see Lee right before the monster invasion begins.

Watch below, followed by a new behind-the-scenes video.

As with the original, Krasinski returns to write and direct A Quiet Place II, which officially opens in theaters March 20th.