Grammys 2020: Rosalía performs “Juro Que” and “MALAMENTE”: Watch

Rosalía at the Grammy Awards 2020

Best New Artist nominee Rosalía took the stage at the Grammy Awards 2020 to perform a dazzling rendition of “Juro Que” and “MALAMENTE”, the Flamenco pop star’s breakout hit.

Rosalía not only showed off her incredible musical style, but her major dance moves. She took a show-stopping dance break as she transitioned between songs. Watch below.



Rosalía was the first all-Spanish language artist to ever score a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, though she ultimately lost out to Billie Eilish. Earlier in the night, she won Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer. The 2018-released LP previously won Album of the Year at the 2019 Latin Grammys.

In recent months, the Barcelona native has collaborated with Travis Scott, Gesaffelstein, and Ozuna. Additionally, Rosalía has released a number of new singles, such as “A Palé” and “Juro Que”, believed to be off a forthcoming third album. She also got a coveted co-sign from the Barack Obama.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards has also seen performances from Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Lil Nas X and BTS, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C., and The Jonas Brothers. The show also featured tributes to Prince, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. To check out our complete coverage of tonight’s ceremonies, head here.