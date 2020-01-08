Taylor Hawkins enlists Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell for Kimmel performance: Watch

Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl on Kimmel

Back in November, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and The Coattail Riders released a guest-heavy solo album called Get the Money. His appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live was similarly brimming with collaborative star power, as Hawkins brought along fellow Foo member Dave Grohl and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell.

Grohl sat behind the kit during Hawkins’ performance of “Middle Child”, their Foos chemistry both radiating and palpable. Farrell, meanwhile, delivered additional vocals (and a few center stage moves) on a track called “I Really Blew It”.



Replay both performances below.

(Read: The Top 100 Songs of the 2010s)

Get the Money is out now and also features Queen’s Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, and Heart’s Nancy Wilson. While Hawkins hasn’t lined up a proper tour behind the LP, he will be on the road with Foo Fighters this year, including at festivals like Something in the Water and Boston Calling. You can grab concert tickets here.

Foo Fighters have been steadily working on a new album. Last weekend, Grohl reunited with the surviving members of Nirvana for a benefit concert.